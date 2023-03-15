Breaking: Inflation Rises to 21.91%

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and commodities increased to 21.91 per cent in February compared to 21.82 per cent in January, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS, in its CPI report for February, which was released Wednesday, attributed the 0.09 per cent increase in the headline index to an increase in the prices of food and other commodities during the review period.

Details later…