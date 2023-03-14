NIMC Introduces Charges on NIN Integration, Verification for Passport Seekers

•NCC approves harmonised short codes, directs implementation

Emma Okonji



The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced new charges on National Identification Number (NIN) integration and verification for all passport seekers, with effect from April 1, 2023.

The new charges which vary from N1, 000 to $15 would be used to speed up NIN integration and verification processes for those applying for international passport.

According to NIMC, with effect from April 1, 2023, all passport applicants would pay N1, 000.00 for all locations in Nigeria.

For other African countries, the applicant would pay $5.00 or its equivalent in that country’s currency and $15 for countries outside of Africa or its equivalent in that country’s currency.

In a statement released by NIMC yesterday and signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the Commission stated: “NIMC wishes to inform the general public that it has devised and agreed on a framework with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to significantly improve the quality of service, accuracy, and speed of passport services through the timely verification of the NIN.

“This new arrangement is in furtherance of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s directive to streamline passport application, renewal, and issuance processes.

“Consequently, a NIN Verification fee would be charged for each Nigerian passport application for this service.”

NIMC and NIS have agreed on a revised applicant journey that will significantly improve the speed of passport issuance/re-issuance and reduce the traffic visiting the NIS office(s).

“The NIN service, fees, and the new NIS process will go live on 1st April 2023,” the statement further stated.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed mobile network operators (MNOs) to commence implementation of approved harmonised short codes (HSC) for providing certain services to telecom consumers in Nigeria.

The Commission had already set a deadline of May 17, 2023, for all mobile networks to fully migrate from hitherto diverse short codes to the harmonised codes.

The use of harmonised short codes, according to a statement, was aimed at achieving uniformity in common short codes across networks.

This, it stated meant that the code for checking airtime balance would be same across all mobile networks for the same function, irrespective of the network a consumer uses.

With the new codes, the telecom consumers using the over 226 million active mobile lines in the country, would be able to use the same codes to access services across the networks.

“Consequently, under the new harmonised short codes regime, 13 common short codes have been approved by the Commission. They include the following codes: 300 to be used as the harmonised code for Call Centre/Help Desk on all mobile networks; 301 for voice Mail Deposit; 302 for Voice Mail Retrieval; 303 for Borrow Services; 305 for STOP Service; 310 for Check Balance, and 311 for Credit Recharge.

“Also, the common code for Data Plan across networks is now 312. In line with the new direction, 321 is for Share Services, while 323 is for Data Plan Balance. The code, 996, is now for Verification of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration/NIN-SIM Linkage. The code, 2442, is retained for Do-Not-Disturb (DND) unsolicited messaging complaint management, while the common code, 3232, is also retained for Porting Services, otherwise called Mobile Number Portability.

“The old and new harmonised short codes will run concurrently up until the May 17, 2023, when all networks are expected to have fully migrated to full implementation of the new codes. The period between now and May 17, 2023 is provided by the NCC to enable telecom consumers to familiarise themselves with the new codes for various services.

“The initiative, which is in line with NCC’s regulatory modernisation programme, is essentially to make life much easier for telecom consumers, as it is now easier for Nigerians to memorise single codes for various services across all mobile networks they may be using, thereby improving consumer quality of experience (QoE).

“In addition, the new policy will provide opportunity for licensees in the Value-Added Services (VAS) segment of the telecoms sector to be able to use freed-up/old codes for other services, as well as enhance cohesive regulatory framework in keeping with world-class practices,” it added.