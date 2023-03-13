Opay Refutes Offering  Lending Services



Mary Nnah



The attention of OPay digital services limited, a leading mobile money operator platform in Nigeria has been drawn to some social media blogs requesting interested and unsuspecting loan seekers to apply for loans via the OPay app.



Its PR & Communications Manager, Femi Hanson, in a statement made available THISDAY, noted, “We wish to explicitly state that OPay Digital Services Limited does not offer loans or provide any lending service to consumers. We are a digital financial institution with numerous services such as free transfers, utility, bill payments, debit cards, and transaction rewards.”



He explained further that OPay digital services limited allows Nigerians to perform transactions that meet their daily needs, adding, “The OPay app will enable users to conveniently make payments for goods and services. OPay is the preferred platform for payments for Consumers and SMEs in Nigeria today due to our reliability, fast transactions and safe payments.”



Hanson said further that OPay Digital Services Limited is a regulatory-compliant institution that is fully licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria and remains committed to providing bespoke relevant financial services to the different market segments financial inclusion and shared prosperity in Nigeria.