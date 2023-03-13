  • Monday, 13th March, 2023

Guber, Assembly Polls: House Extends Plenary Resumption by One Week

Nigeria | 47 mins ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

Ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial and state Houses of Assembly elections scheduled to hold Saturday, March 18, the House of Representatives has extended its plenary resumption by one week.

The governorship election, which was initially scheduled for Saturday, 11th March 2023, was postponed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by one week, to enable the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

The Clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, who announced the plenary resumption postponement via a notice sent to all the members, said: “This is to inform all Honourable Members and the general public that the House of Representatives will resume plenary on Tuesday, 21st March, 2023 at 11:00 am as against the 14th of March earlier announced.

“This change is intended to allow members to partake in the rescheduled gubernatorial elections. All inconveniences are highly regretted.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.