No Vacancy for Opposition in Taraba, PDP Candidate Declares

Oluwole Ayodele in Jalingo

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd), has expressed optimism that the party will retain power given its dominance in the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

According to him, the PDP has done a lot and will continue to strive to take Taraba State to the Promised Land.

Kefas stated this in Abuja on Friday night after he accompanied two senators-elect to collect their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The senators-elect are the current deputy governor of the state, Haruna Manu (Taraba Central) and Shuaibu Lau (Taraba North).

He said, “Our great party, the PDP, will continue to shine. There’s no vacancy for the opposition in Taraba State because we have done well and we promise to do more as we take the state to the Promised Land. Our determination to retain power come Saturday, March 18, 2023 is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. Our theme is moving forward and as you can see, we are already surging ahead in the poll.”

Earlier in their remarks, the senators-elect said they came with the governorship candidate in their entourage to affirm their commitment to the victory of the PDP.

Manu added that with the dominance of the PDP at the national legislature, the administration of Kefas would enjoy tremendous support needed to move Taraba State forward.

Lau said he would work assiduously to deliver Kefas in the Northern zone because PDP is the only party that can guarantee development.