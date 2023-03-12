Federal Commissioner Advocates Access to Technology for Women

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A federal commissioner and former Director-General of NAPTIP, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, has advocated the availability of technology for all Nigerian women, particularly women in the nation’s Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp.

Sulaiman, who made the call weekend in Abuja in furtherance to the commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD), which was organized by NEXIM Bank, said with exposure to technology, women in the camps who have fled troubled communities and whose privacy have been violated, would be more flexible in making informed choices about their lives and those that affect their families and society.

Emphasising that there exists limitless possibilities, she stated that women must desist from listening to negative remarks, which she said sometimes come from women themselves, adding that mental health should be above all things.

“Digital world should be embraced by everyone. Let key people who have access make it possible for more women to have access because once a woman has access to knowledge and she learns, she can empower her family, the society and hopefully generations will be better than what she didn’t get.

“Women need to know that they don’t need anybody’s permission to feel small or dim their light. The power that lies in our hands with the woman that knows her target, stays focused and she is able to move mountain. Don’t listen to negativity. Sometimes it comes from us.

“Regardless of gender, there is conscious effort to bridge the gap because women value their independence and flexibility. When things are visualised, they are easily accessible and they can do better. So flexibility is key to women. Looking at the developed countries,” Sulaiman said.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of NEXIM Bank, Abubakar Bello, said due to the enormous contributions of women in the society, the female gender should be celebrated on daily basis.

“We shouldn’t just celebrate women only on women’s day or month. Women should be celebrated everyday. This year’s theme in embracing equity shouldn’t be celebrated only on women’s day, we are talking about moving forward to the future.

“As women get educated and become more aware, they are equipped and sometimes have to take decisions and prioritise. We need to think outside the box to accommodate more women so that they can give in their best,” Bello said.