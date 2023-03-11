Professionals Mark Digital Learning Day

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Digital Professionals across the country have marked this year Digital Learning Day, as they called for more investment in Tech learning.

Digital Learning Day is an annual event celebrated on the last Thursday of every February.

The day is devoted to showcasing the benefits of digital learning, such as increased access to educational resources, improved student engagement and motivation and personalised learning experiences.

Celebrating the day, leading business and management consulting firm, Phillips Consulting, remarked that the firm would reinforce move to ensure that organisations are equipped with digital learning solution.

It wrote on its Instagram page, “Today, we celebrate the use of technology in learning and the steps we are taking to ensure organisations are equipped with digital learning solution embedded with various learning resources that address functional, behavioural and technical skills and can accommodate various learning audiences and style.”

On his part, Instructional Technology Specialist at Bensenville School, said, “Digital learning is about promoting creation, collaboration, and critical thinking, not simply the consumption of ideas.”

The Lagos digital PR Summit also expressed appreciation to players in the sector.

It stated on its social media handle, “Today, we also recognise our resource persons, sponsors, and partners over the years for their sacrifices and contribution to accelerating learning in digital communication practice.”