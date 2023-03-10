TotalEnergies’ 200,000bpd Egina Field Bags Excellence Award in Thailand

Peter Uzoho

Egina, Nigeria’s flagship ultra-deep offshore field with 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) production capacity, operated by TotalEnergies has emerged the winner of the Excellence in Project Integration prize at the 15th International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The French oil major disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday, adding that the Egina project has continued to win laurels since commencement of operation in December 2018.



“Congrats to us all. It’s indeed a good achievement to the company and our partners, and we must find a way to communicate the great feat to our teams that were fully involved in the project (Past/Present),” the Deputy Managing Director, Deepwater, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Mr. Victor Bandele, was quoted to have elatedly said.



Similarly, the President, EP, TotalEnergies, Mr. Nicolas Terraz, said the award was a testament to the commitment, hard work and dedication of the TotalEnergies EP Nigeria (TEPNG) and TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI) teams.



The IPTC, however, explained that the award was given to a project that adds value to the industry and has exemplified strong teamwork, solid geoscience knowledge, reservoir and production engineering acumen, determined and watchful construction, and outstanding facilities engineering practices.

It also noted that a successful project requires a pervasive culture of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), and a positive impact on the communities it affects.

It said three nominated projects made it to the final stage, from a pool of nominations, with each finalist’s project making a presentation at the conference before the winner was announced by the IPTC conference.



The General Manager, Preowei Development Packages, Mr. Paul Timitula Brisibe, who made the company’s presentation at the event, noted that, “Partnership and collaboration amongst all stakeholders; Technological Expertise and Local commitment made Egina a Nigerian project with Global footprint.”



The 200,000bpd field came on stream in December 2018 with one of the largest Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels in the world.

TotalEnergies is the operator of the field with partners that include CNOOC, SAPETRO, Prime 130, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

It is still reckoned as the largest investment project to date in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and is described by industry experts and stakeholders as a polestar of Nigerian content as confirmed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Egina’s trove of prizes for unprecedented feats includes the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) award in Houston, US, as well as the Project of the Year awarded by the Oil and Gas Council in Paris, in June 2019.