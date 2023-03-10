Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Govt’s Commitment to Youth Development

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has declared that his administration is not averse to youth development and interests in the Centre of Excellence.

Against the backdrop of youth agitation arising from the #EndSARS protest, which culminated in a violent riot in October 2020, the Governor said that he personally reached out and provided for all the victims of the protest in the state.

More than two years after the protest, many youths, particularly on social media, are still holding the Sanwo-Olu-led administration responsible.

But Sanwo-Olu said on Arise Television’s Good Morning discussion programme during the week that the youths should “do roleplay” and put themselves in his position to understand the situation that degenerated into riots which consumed government infrastructure.

On the shooting at the Lekki tollgate where the protesters converged for days, the governor said that he had no control over the police and the military, which are under the command of the federal authorities.

He said: “Young people do not do roleplay and sit back to reflect on what happened. It was not a flash event. It built up for three weeks. I do not have control. I do not control the military or the police.

“On the question of who ordered the (Lekki shooting), who ordered the police not to listen to me when I went to Magodo the other day? Who ordered the military out for our election last Saturday? It is not in my remit or space.

“All of the people — and I am saying this for the first time on national TV — that claimed that they were either injured or affected in one form or the other, I, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have reached out to them and supported, given them jobs and empowerment and things for them to start right.

“And that is why you do not see anybody come out during this campaign period to say ‘I was an #EndSars victim and I lost something,’ because I have taken it up and I feel that is something for me as a father and a leader to do for them, and clear this air around it.”

Sanwo-Olu recalled his pioneering efforts at meeting with the youths, the outcome of which was the famous “five-for-five” agreement which he took to the Presidency in Abuja.

In furtherance to that, the governor said he went round big hospitals in the morning following the Lekki Toll gate incident to verify alleged police shootings of youth protesters gathered at the venues.

According to him: “I did all that and I would not report what I did not see. It is also on record that those who came forward and presented evidence of police brutality were deservedly compensated.

Also backing up his claim, the governor disclosed he was the first governor to set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry into police brutality, killings and human rights violations.

By the time the panel rounded off its sitting, the state government paid out compensation running into hundreds of millions of Naira to victims.

To further validate his positions, the governor said the state’s Employment Trust Fund and other empowerment initiatives have been put together for the benefit of the youths.

He reminded them that the laying of internet cables across the city was also geared towards creating the enabling environment for youths to thrive.

The governor also commented on his administration’s concern for the welfare and development of women in Lagos through policies and initiatives geared towards gender-balancing in government’s appointments and financial empowerment.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke on this year’s International Women’s Day, restated the sensitivity of the state government to gender-balancing in cabinet and public service appointments.

He cited some key government agencies like Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LAMATA), which is headed by a woman and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Works and Infrastructure, who is also a woman.

He also disclosed that the state government in the last four years had completed four mother-and-child hospitals in Eti-Osa, Badagry, Epe, Alimoso, while the 150-bed paediatric hospital is nearing completion in Lagos Island.

The Lagos State governor condemned messages alluding to ethnic bigotry being escalated on the social media ahead of the forthcoming governorship poll, even as he admitted that some cultural issues regarding people’s origin must be held sacrosanct.

He then encouraged Lagosians to go out to cast their votes without any fear of harassment or molestation.