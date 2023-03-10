Buhari, Atiku, Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, Oyebanji, Others Mourn as Train Accident Claims Six Lives

*Many injured, rescued as Lagos governor declares three-day mourning

*Nigeria’s safety bureau commences investigation

*Bus driver arrested, undergoing psychiatric, drug tests

President Muhammadu Buhari, the president-elect, Bola Tinubu; the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ekiti State counterpart, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji and other Nigerians



have commiserated with the victims and families affected by the gory incident involving a train and a bus in the Ikeja area of Lagos State yesterday.

Six persons were confirmed dead and many in critical condition following the collision accident involving a Lagos State government owned staff bus and an oncoming train belonging to the Nigerian Railways Corporation at the PWD rail crossing in Shogunle area of Lagos.



The bus was heading to the state government Secretariat at Alausa from Isolo, when the accident took place

THISDAY gathered that the bus took a wrong turning at the PWD rail crossing in Shogunle, and collided with the oncoming train.

It was carrying 85 passengers, majorly civil servants, and some dependants. Two persons died on the spot while four other died in the hospital. There were 42 moderately-injured persons, 29 serious injuries and eight mild injuries. In all, 25 persons have been treated and transferred to the Gbagada General Hospital, Agege General Hospital and trauma centre at the Lagos-Ibadan toll gate at Magodo.



Following the accident, the first that would involve the state government staff bus, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared three days mourning.

He also ordered that flags be flown at half-mast and civil servants were asked to work half day yesterday.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) when he paid visit to assess the situation and commiserate with victims also cancelled all public engagements and campaigns.



The governor said: “This is a very sober time for us as a government and while we acknowledge God as the giver of life, the one who determines every man’s destiny, it saddens when we have incidents like this.

“The fatal accident happened at the rail crossing around PWD in the Shogunle area. I believe they were coming from the express and needed a right turn. It is not yet clear what happened, but it seems like a wrong judgement by the driver.



‘I also learnt he has turned himself to the police and so investigations will determine what actually went wrong. We would also reach out to the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to give their own account of what transpired so we can have full information.



“We haven’t informed any family members yet because these are civil servants that were going to work so we cannot begin to disclose names until when families have been contacted. Of the number of injured persons, 25 were treated very quickly and transferred to the Gbagada General Hospital, Agege General Hospital and the trauma centre at toll gate so this place can be decongested and proper profiling of injuries can be done.



“There will be half day of work tomorrow (today) so we can jointly mourn our staff, our loved ones, and the dead can be buried. Flags will also fly at half mast for the next three days, and we are also declaring a three-day state mourning for the deceased.”



Sanwo-Olu hailed Lagosians who joined the first responders in the search and rescue operation, saying the true spirit of Lagos must be sustained at all times.

He commended the first responders, LASUTH and LASUCOM staffs and security agencies for their prompt response.

“A big thank you to well-meaning Lagosians who immediately joined in rescue efforts. Our first responders and emergency services are on ground and we will share more information shortly,” he said.



The governor also hailed candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Jide Adeniran and Labour Party Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for visiting and commiserating with the families, saying “it is important to thank two of my other competitors – Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Mr Olajide Adeniran, who I learnt were here earlier, for their show of commitment beyond politics. I thank them for coming here.”



Meanwhile, following the accident, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has directed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau experts to commence Immediate investigation into the accident.



The Minister, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Dr. James Odaudu, described the accident as unfortunate, even as he assured the public of the capacity of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the accident and proffer ways of preventing such in the future.

He solicited the cooperation of members of the public as investigation by the NSIB team commences.

He also commiserated with the government and people of Lagos state, especially those who lost their loved ones.

Buhari, Tinubu, Atiku, Gbajabiama, Oyebanji Sympathise with Victims

Meanwhile, Buhari has expressed sympathy over the accident.

In a reaction to the incident, the president, in statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the accident at the level crossing involving the train and the BRT staff bus as distressing and extremely sad.



“I pray for the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of the many who were injured.”

President Buhari commended the Lagos State authorities and Federal Government agencies for promptly getting involved in relief work.

Also, Tinubu commiserated with the victims and families affected by the incident.

Tinubu in a statement issued by his Media office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman described the incident as tragic.

He said: “I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families affected by the gory incident involving a train and a bus in the Ikeja area of Lagos State earlier today.

“I am praying for all, including those who died and those who sustained injuries in the tragic and unfortunate incident.

“My thoughts are with them and with the Lagos State Government, even as I continue to follow the emergency response efforts closely and offer support, where necessary, to ensure that survivors and others involved receive the best care.”

On his part, Gbajabiamila described as regrettable the accident involving a train and a BRT bus in Ikeja, Lagos.

The speaker, who said the accident was avoidable, expressed grief that innocent lives of people going about their legitimate business were lost during the incident.

He sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people and Government of Lagos State over the incident.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives and quick recovery for the injured.

Also, Atiku commiserated with victims of the train accident, describing it as unfortunate.

In statement he signed, Atiku stated, “The unfortunate crash of a train and a BRT bus in Lagos this morning is sad news not only to Lagosians but to all of us Nigerians.

“My condolences to the families and friends of the victims and the good people and government of Lagos.

“The powers of states as federating units in Nigeria in the area of transportation must be reinforced with enabling laws and enhanced by the states themselves with knowledge and the requisite expertise in the same sector.

“I urge the relevant authorities to swiftly investigate the cause of the accident and take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may God grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Oyebanji also has commiserated with his Lagos State counterpart, Sanwo-Olu, the Government and people of Lagos State.

Oyebanji in a statement stated: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the accident and their families at this difficult time.”

The governor also prayed for speedy recovery for those who sustained injuries in the accident.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, expressed sadness over the accident.

Sambo sympathised with the victims of the unfortunate incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of those that died and quick recovery for the ones injured.

The minister, in a statement issued in Abuja, by the Ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike, stated: “We are saddened by the news of the accident which occurred this morning involving a train operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation and a Lagos State staff bus, conveying workers to their offices in the early hours of today in Shogunle, Lagos.

“We pray for those who have lost their lives that the Almighty God should grant them eternal rest and we pray for a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into the accident.

The investigation it was noted, marked the first train accident investigation embarked upon by the Bureau since its establishment under the NSIB Act 2022.

A statement in Abuja by the General Manager, Public Affairs, NSIB, Tunji Oketunbi added: “The NSIB, hereby, solicit information from the general public in form of pictures, video or recording evidences to help assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“The NSIB is a multimodal investigation agency charged with the mandate to investigate transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria with the aim of identifying the probable causes and proffer safety recommendations that can prevent reoccurrence.”

Driver Arrested, Undergoing Psychiatric, Drug Tests

The Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, CP Yetunde Longe, yesterday, revealed that the driver of the BRT Bus has been arrested and currently undergoing psychiatric, physiological, and drug tests.

The said driver, who was among those that were rushed to LASUTH, was said to have been ushered into another unit in the hospital for psychiatric, physiological and drug tests.

This was even as the CP revealed that the driver has also been arrested.

Longe further said: “We are investigating the number of people that died in the crash. An autopsy will be conducted on the remains of the victims on Friday. Presently, we are with the driver, we are handing him over to doctors for medical examinations because there was a flag officer at the railway crossing, flagging him down, but he refused to stop.

“This is why we must subject him to a medical examination. I can only confirm for now that two people died. As a driver, this is one of the tests you have to take note of because when you get to a level crossing, the train will be honking for people to know that a train is coming. Drivers should ensure they are patient for the train pass.”

When asked why there was no barrier at the level crossing, she replied, “Unfortunately, for now, we don’t have such a thing there anymore. But there was a signal man who was at the crossing in the morning when the crash occurred, the driver of the bus never obeyed the signal man that caused the crash.

“The driver if found culpable will be prosecuted and we are working with the state department of public prosecution, they are gathering more evidence to prosecute him. The driver has been arrested and he is in our custody presently.”