Women Have Broken Glass Ceiling in Sports, Says Dare

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, has said that there is no longer a glass ceiling for Nigerian women in sports.

He made the remark yesterday at the football tournament organised by Fame Foundation to commemorate the International Women’s Day 2023, at the Area 3 football pitch, Abuja.

He said the setting aside of a day as an international women day has validated the fact that women play a big part when it comes to different endeavours in life, including sports.

“There is no longer any glass ceiling in sports and Nigeria is a good case. We went to the Olympics and the two people that won our medals were women—Ese Brume and Blessing Oborodudu. We went to the Commonwealth and 90 percent of the medals we got there were brought home by women. I think the narrative has since changed- you must pay attention to the women,” Dare said.

He appealed to men and the community to allow women and young girls to walk through the door of stardom because they are equipped to be able to do what they want to do.

The Executive Director, Fame Foundation, Ms Aderonke Bello, urged the incoming Minister of Sports in the new administration to work together with the relevant sports federations to create equality and ensure that the welfare of female athletes is top-notch.

Ten women’s football teams competed at the tournament graced by members of the diplomatic corps, including the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Jamie Christoff.