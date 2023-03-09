  • Wednesday, 8th March, 2023

Samsung New Smartphone

Business | 42 mins ago

Nosa Alekhuogie

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy A14 smartphone with the latest innovation and technology, designed to boost favourite moments of users. 

The latest Galaxy A series comes with a large screen, and improved high resolution camera that allow users stay connected.

Giving details of its features, Product Manager, MX Division, Stephen Okwara, said each picture is captured with all its incredible details by the awesome triple-lens camera supported by the upgraded selfie camera3.

“The 50MP main camera ensures that every detail comes alive in high resolution and you can snap the best of yourself with the 13MP selfie camera. Get a wider perspective and amazing details using the 2MP Ultra Wide Camera or capture the tiniest details, up-close and crisp with the 2MP Macro Camera. Enjoy the room to store more of everything you love with 4GB of memory and 64GB or 128GB storage. You can run more apps and save more of your favourite things with the Galaxy A14’s large and expandable virtual memory and storage. The smartphone save more photos, videos, music and documents, and get up to 1TB of extra storage by simply sliding in a microSD card4,” Okwara said.  

Speaking about the smartphone battery life, he said the Galaxy A14’s battery was designed with longer battery life capability with its 5000mAh capacity longer-lasting battery. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.