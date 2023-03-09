Samsung New Smartphone

Nosa Alekhuogie

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy A14 smartphone with the latest innovation and technology, designed to boost favourite moments of users.

The latest Galaxy A series comes with a large screen, and improved high resolution camera that allow users stay connected.

Giving details of its features, Product Manager, MX Division, Stephen Okwara, said each picture is captured with all its incredible details by the awesome triple-lens camera supported by the upgraded selfie camera3.

“The 50MP main camera ensures that every detail comes alive in high resolution and you can snap the best of yourself with the 13MP selfie camera. Get a wider perspective and amazing details using the 2MP Ultra Wide Camera or capture the tiniest details, up-close and crisp with the 2MP Macro Camera. Enjoy the room to store more of everything you love with 4GB of memory and 64GB or 128GB storage. You can run more apps and save more of your favourite things with the Galaxy A14’s large and expandable virtual memory and storage. The smartphone save more photos, videos, music and documents, and get up to 1TB of extra storage by simply sliding in a microSD card4,” Okwara said.

Speaking about the smartphone battery life, he said the Galaxy A14’s battery was designed with longer battery life capability with its 5000mAh capacity longer-lasting battery.