PSG v Bayern Munich: Mbappe Insists Clash Tonight May Not Determine His Future

Kylian Mbappe said that his Paris St-Germain future will not be decided by the outcome of their Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayern Munich.

Bayern won the first leg 1-0at the Parc des Princes with Kingsley Coman scoring the only goal.

PSG have never won the Champions League.

“If I linked my future to the Champions League, without wishing to show a lack of respect to the club, I would have left a long time ago,” said Mbappe.

The France striker, whose future at the club is continuously debated, became PSG’s all-time top scorer on Sunday with his 201st goal for the club – despite only being 24.

He said: “I don’t think this match will have an impact. I am here and I am very happy to be here. I am not thinking about anything other than making PSG successful.”

PSG will be without another of their star forwards, Neymar,with ankle surgery ruling him out for the season.

Captain Marquinhos and fellow centre-back Nordi Mukiele both have fitness issues.

Bayern Munich have won all seven Champions League games this season, keeping clean sheets in six of those games.

RESULTS

Benfica 5-1 Club Brugge

Chelsea 2-1  Dortmund

TODAY

B’Munich  v PSG

Tottenham v AC Milan

Europa Conference

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

