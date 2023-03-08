Lagos Assures Parents of Dead Chrisland Student of Justice

Funmi Ogundare​

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has assured the parents of Whitney Adeniran, the Chrisland pupil who died during the school’s inter-house sports​ competition in Agege Stadium, that no effort will be spared to get justice for her.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, stated this during a condolence visit to Mr and Mrs Adeniran at their residence in Lagos.

The commissioner confirmed the receipt of the post-mortem report sent by the state Ministry of Justice on the cause of Whitney’s death and restated the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that nothing will be spared to ensure appropriate interrogation of the cause and prosecution of anyone found culpable.

Adefisayo assured the parents that the Ministry of Education shares in their grief and will be with the family in the journey for justice.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by​ the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Abayomi Abolaji; the Director-General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni; the Executive Secretary of Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, and some directors in the ministry.​ ​

Meanwhile, a statement from the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), stated that the post-mortem report revealed the cause of Whitney’s death to be asphyxia and electrocution.

The statement added that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions was instructed to issue legal advice immediately.

“The Lagos State Government commiserates with the deceased family while reassuring Lagosians that anybody found culpable would immediately be charged to court,” it said.

The government had ordered the temporary closure of Chrisland School, Opebi, Ikeja, in February following the student’s death.

Adefisayo said the closure was ordered pending the outcome of a full investigation into the unfortunate incident.

