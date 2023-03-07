Guber Election: Kwara SDP Rules Out Merger with Other Parties

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of Saturday’s poll, Kwara state chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has ruled out plan to merge with any other political party in the state.

Speaking with journalists after a meeting with SDP leaders and supporters in Ilorin yesterday, the party’s presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 elections, Mr. Adewole Adebayo, said that the SDP was in the race to win elections, “not only in Kwara state, but across the country.”

He said:”What are we merging for? We’re here to make a difference. So that Nigeria people can see the difference between black and white. We’re not trying to mix black and white to get grey and confuse them further. People are entitled to make choices.

“SDP wants to be in government, to be consistent and available for the people. So, when people realize the need to deal with poverty, insecurity and rights of Nigerian citizens, then we would stop rotating poverty, insecurity, rigging all around.

“Any of the good political parties can join SDP to move the country better, but forget it, we are not joining any political party.

“Next election is for the SDP to win. With our unity, coupled with our hardwork, we can move mountain. March 11 will mean victory for us”.

Adebayo, who expressed reservation about the outcome of the presidential election, said Nigeria would not move forward until all the stakeholders recognise the need to fight poverty and insecurity.

“Honesty is very important. Any process without honesty will shatter in the end and no one will enjoy it. The winner nor the losers are enjoying it. Nigerians are looking for leadership and governance. But it is crisis we’re getting.

“It would have been better for INEC, law enforcement agencies to be loyal to the country and people should not sell their votes.

“We knew all along one person would win, but it would have been better if the process is clean. But in the end, we have to have government going on. We need continuity in the country and we can sort out other issues after that”.

The SDP chairman in the state, Alhaji AbdulAziz Adebayo, also corroborated the presidential candidate and the state’s gubernatorial candidate on the merger issue, saying the SDP was not contemplating any alliance with any party ahead of the gubernatorial poll.