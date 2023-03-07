Eight Political Parties Endorse Kaduna PDP Guber Candidate

Eight political parties in Kaduna state have endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isah Ashiru, for the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

The parties include: Action Alliance (AA); Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Action Peoples Party (APP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Young Peoples Party (YPP); National Rescue Movement (NRM); Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Accord Party (AP).

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Kaduna, the governorship candidates of the political parties, said they had resolved to mobilise their supporters to support the PDP candidate to kick out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking on behalf of other candidates, the governorship candidate of YPP, Sanin Yaya, said the decision to support the PDP was taken after extensive consultation with members of the eight political parties in the state.

Yaya said: “The decision is borne out of our genuine desire to have one indivisible state irrespective of tribal or religious differences, and we are confident that Isah Ashiru is the only candidate that will unify the state.”

He added: “Today, we wish to announce our support and loyalty to Rt. Hon. Isah Ashiru, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP.”

He accused the ruling APC of promoting religious sentiments to perpetuate itself in office.

According to him, “some desperate politicians have turned the political space into a hub of religious sentiments, Isah Ashiru chose to stand by issue- based campaigns only.

“I want to use this opportunity to remind the good people of Kaduna state of the hardship and pain inflicted on them by this APC administration, from unjustified high rate of taxes to authoritative leadership and ego.”

Speaking further, Yaya accused the APC administration for increasing school fees in tertiary institutions and unlawful sacking of teachers and Local Government workers as well as traditional rulers.

He said: “It is on these grounds that we call on our people to stay away from the APC candidate who is only a puppet to his paymaster who will continue with their anti masses policy in the state. On these note, myself, Amb. Sanin Yaya the gubernatorial candidate of the YPP and seven gubernatorial candidates of AA, APM,APP, APGA, NRM, ZLP and AP, today the 6th of February 2023, wish to endorse his Excellency Rt. Hon. Isah Ashiru and John Ayuba as our consensus candidates. We urge the good people of Kaduna state to come out enmass on the 11th of March to vote for Ashiru/Ayuba for a better Kaduna state”.