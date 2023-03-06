Implement 35% Women Affirmation, Group Urges Incoming Administration



Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Chairperson of the Women’s World Day of Prayer (WWDP), Florence Uche, has called on the incoming administration to ensure the implementation of the National Gender Policy (NDP), so as to bring on board a greater number of women in the process of governance.

Uche, specifically appealed to the incoming government not to segregate but to ensure that female get 35 per cent and the youth 25 per cent representations in government, in order to eliminate gender discrimination and ensure equality for all men and women.



Although the Affirmative Action (AA) policy has been recognised in Nigeria since 2006, successive administrations have however failed to implement it.

The policy demands that 35 per cent of women be involved in all governance processes, whether by election or appointment.



Speaking with journalists over the weekend, shortly at the end of the Women’s World Day of Prayer annual Programme in Abuja, the Chairperson charged the government to end both the untold hardship affecting the citizens and the incessant killings going on in some parts of the country.

She prayed that, “Our young people shall not be wasted and the rod of the wicked shall not rest on their heads”, adding that, “peace, progress, love, understanding, and harmonious living will be our portion in Nigeria.”



Uche disclosed that the World Day of Prayer, was one of the oldest women movement in the world and it was formed following the killings, destructions, sufferings and pains of the first and second world wars.



She explained that the essence of the program was to keep the body of Christ together and pray for peace, stability of the nation and the entire World.

It was her prayers that Nigeria would not disintegrate and that the existence and movement of Christianity in Nigeria would not be terminated by anyone.

She thanked God almighty who made all things possible and appreciated the efforts of members of the North-Central planning committee lead by Pastor Mrs Deborah Adaji, the Choir, Security, CAN representatives, the preacher, Archbishops, Bishops, wives of Heads of Churches and leadership of different church units for gracing the occasion.



Also speaking with journalists, the Chaplain of National Christian Center, Abuja, Ini Ukpoho, said the WWDP held annually brings Christian faithful, particularly women fold together in unity, with a united voice to pray for the challenges in the world.

He also noted that when the women gather they pray against issues that affect them in their different nations and intercede for God’s intervention.

Earlier, the National Secretary, Lilian Muanjo prayed for the spirit of unity amongst all Christians in the world at large, adding that unity is very important to the growth of a nation and without unity there would be chaos everywhere.