Three States Agreed to Light-up Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Makinde Reveals

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde yesterday revealed the lofty programmes his administration had in store for residents of the state if re-elected for another term of four years.

Makinde, facing re-election next Saturday, also stated that one of the plans is a partnership among Oyo, Ogun and Lagos States to light-up the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He revealed the plan on Splash FM 105.5, Ibadan yesterday while shielding light on programmes and projects that he would implement if eventually re-elected.

The governor explained that he had initiated a discussion with his colleague in Lagos State and that the three states would work on the possibility of lighting up the entire stretch of the expressway.

According to him, the proposed project will benefit all the three states.

Makinde equally used the opportunity of the programme to give a scorecard of his administration across the four pillars of the government.

He called on the residents of the state to re-elect him next Saturday, and also vote for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates for House of Assembly seats.

He maintained that the fact that the state has been stable socially, economically and politically under his watch meant that Saturday’s election is a no-contest, saying the people have vowed never to return to politics of desperation.

The governor charged residents of the state “to re-elect him so as to bring a state of their dreams to reality. Under Omituntun 2.0, we are exploring and I am talking to my colleagues in Ogun and Lagos states.

“We have a 120-kilometre stretch from Lagos to Ibadan. What we have done under the Light-Up Oyo project is to put infrastructure on 250km of our road.

“So, we can do it. There is nothing that says if you are coming from Lagos, there cannot be light every night between Lagos and Ibadan. I can give you that assurance that it will happen.

“As for Lagos, they have up to the bridge head at Berger, and Ogun State has up to Onigaari. They have the longest stretch. If we say each state should bear the burden accordingly, they will bear the lion share.

“But I told my colleague in Lagos that this is something that should benefit all of us. Even if we have to share the burden in such a way that Ogun State is encouraged to come in, we will do it. But this is something that will happen under Omituntun 2.0,” he explained.

He said though the election is a one-day event, its effect and ramification will stay with residents for another four years.

The governor appreciated the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve, while calling on them to do it again on March 11, so that socio-political order, economic prosperity and other good things being enjoyed in the state would continue for another four years.

He equally declared that he was certain that the people have absolute trust in him to continue the socio-political stability being enjoyed in the state.

He said, “Once again, let me thank the good people of Oyo State who gave me the opportunity to serve them. Just like four years ago, the election is going to be a one-day event but the ramification and effect will stay with us for another four years.

“So, I want to urge our people to come out and not be afraid. Come out and make your choice. Vote for me again. What we have enjoyed for over three years in the state was the result of the step you took by voting for me on March 9, 2019. Now, on March 11, 2023, go out and do the same thing and we will have an Oyo State of your dreams.

“Now, we are talking about civil servants and pensioners being paid for 45 months unbroken out of 48 month of this tenure. That is about 94 per cent really gone.

“So, if we want to extend it and not stop at 48 but go to 49, 50 and even to 96, then, come out to vote for PDP and all the PDP House of Assembly candidates.

“I will work with the House of Assembly members who will approve budgets and bills that we want to turn into law. So, please vote en masse for the PDP next Saturday.

“My father used to tell me that I should not get into trouble under the shade but the sun so that when they want to chase you, they chase you from the sun to under the shade.

“So, the people with brooms (APC) are being rejected in Oyo State and the people will chase them under the umbrella, which is big enough to cover them.”

While speaking on what residents of the state should expect under Omituntun 2.0, the governor declared that residents of the state have not seen anything yet in terms of infrastructure development and economic expansion.

He stated that the government would, upon his re-election, activate a lot of projects including the Ilutuntun Business District in Akinyele, which he said, would have a digital technology hub for the youths.

Explaining how his administration had fared in the education sector, Makinde pointed out that the administration has been able to put in place a massive infrastructure reform in the sector, while also successfully moving about 60,000 students back to the classrooms through its various efforts on provision of free and qualitative education.

He boasted that the administration’s success story in the tertiary education sector included the consistent ranking of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, as the best state university in the country in the last three years.

“LAUTECH, for over three years running, has been adjudged to be the best state university in Nigeria and we will keep pushing. It is work in progress but I can say confidently that we are laying the right foundation for the Oyo State of our dream.”

The governor maintained that he would continue to focus on the collective interest of Oyo State people and what is best for them, saying that having learnt quite a bit on the job in the last 45 months, he was sure that more would be achieved under Omituntun 2.0.

He equally declared that the administration would pay greater attention to enforcement of rules under Omituntun 2.0, saying what his government has done so far is to solve the various problems facing the state in a way that will endure.