Middle East Energy Returns to Guide Energy Conversations Across the Middle East and African Region

Middle East Energy, the leading energy industry event in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, will be making a highly-anticipated return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 7 to 9 March 2023. Featuring the largest and most innovative power companies who will showcase the latest energy trends from smart solutions to renewable & clean energy, Middle East Energy will provide a unique platform for energy leaders to debate and shape the future of the energy landscape.

Organised by leading global exhibitions organiser Informa Markets, the 48th edition of the event will bring together buyers and sellers from across different countries to explore the latest advancements in energy products and solutions. It will provide unmatched opportunities to network with international energy suppliers, discover products and solutions that are changing the energy landscape, and build long-lasting business relationships.

At the forefront of the event is the mission to guide the MEA region through the energy transition in order to build resilient energy systems and infrastructures. The global energy transition holds new promise for Nigeria’s economic and social development, with renewable energy and other emerging areas offering robust growth potential. Middle East Energy will explore the unique opportunity to merge economic development and climate action priorities in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and one of the world’s first true transitions.

Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Manager, Middle East Energy, in his comments about the mission to transform energy infrastructures across the MEA region said: “The value of Middle East Energy to Nigeria and the MEA region is its ability to gather all the key players in the global energy sector under one roof to showcase and discover thousands of energy innovations and solutions. Over the years, the event has been instrumental in driving transformation across energy industries as it offers a platform for unmatched opportunities in terms of engagement, networking, and investments. From uncovering solutions to critical business challenges to connecting buyers to energy product suppliers, Middle East Energy is a full-service channel to transform the energy sector and drive energy transition globally.

With over 900 exhibiting companies representing 57 countries and a 25,000+ global audience, participants at Middle East Energy will explore insights on the future of alternative energy solutions that will help in delivering more efficient and effective power systems. Among the featured exhibitors are leading international industry players such as Alfanar, Baudouin, Riyadh Cables Group, Ducab, LTC Group, Bahra Electric, Perkins, Riello, Stamford | AvK, Lucy Electric, and Eaton.

Afrah Packirsaibo, Conference Director, Middle East Energy, also underscored the importance of the event in driving growth in the industry. She said, “The theme guiding this year’s event focuses on implementing solutions to modern energy challenges. All the solution providers and innovations to be explored at Middle East Energy are powered to drive the energy transition forward whether that is through energy efficiency, decarbonisation, digitalisation, or enabling critical infrastructure to be future-ready. The conferences serve as a platform to uncover success stories, case studies, learnings, and actionable best practices that can be implemented into business practices and corporate environments to drive sustainable growth. It is a unique opportunity for stakeholders in Africa’s energy ecosystem to network with key players in the industry, driving collaborations, partnerships, and knowledge-sharing that will transcend the show.”

The three-day event will also feature conferences that will provide a platform for knowledge sharing, support relationship building, and uncover solutions to some of the most pressing challenges faced by the energy sector. These include a CEO roundtable, a Technical Seminar, and the Intersolar Conference. In addition, there will be the launch of the Strategic Conference, a high-level forum exclusively focused on unpacking the complex opportunities and challenges for senior decision-makers in the energy and utilities sector in the Middle East and Africa.

A panel session during the Strategic Conference is dedicated to spotlighting the perspectives from Nigeria on energy transition, as well as to explore the challenges and opportunities for natural gas in the global energy transition. Speakers on the panel include Engr. Abubakar Ali-Dapshima, Director, Renewable & Rural Power Access Department, Federal Ministry of Power; Olakunle Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Tetracore Group; Sule Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Executive Board, West African Power Pool and the Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria; and Sowunmi Olabode, Senior Legislative Aide to the Senate President, National Assembly of Nigeria. In addition to this, the Strategic Conference will also address energy transition goals across other African countries including Egypt, Kenya, Zambia, etc.