Presidential Polls: Tinubu/Shetima’s Group Denies Monetary Support from Wike for Tinubu’s Victory 





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Tinubu/Shetima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council has clarified that the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not receive monetary support from Governor Nyesom Wike to ensure the victory of its presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the state.

Mr. Augustine Wokocha, member of Presidential Campaign Council and Independent Campaign Council of the APC, made the clarification yesterday, during a media chat in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State.

Wokocha, who is the leader of the Tinubu/Shetima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, also dispelled the rumour that APC received alleged N2 billion from the Rivers State governor to work for Tinubu’s victory.

The leader of the Grassroots ICC, said APC and people of the state worked in the interest of the candidate, adding that the victory could not be appropriated to any individual.

Wokocha noted that the election of Bola Tinubu was a natural cause of events following his pragmatism, stating that the credit of the victory of Tinubu belonged to APC and people of Rivers State who voted the APC at the polls.

He said: “In our statement we state that the victory of our President elect was a natural cause of event given his phenomenal pedigree as an astute politician per excellence, administrator with an unmatchable track record of achievements foresight and bold visions. A Man reputed as a Mason of Men.

“It is important however to state that the credit for the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC in Rivers State belongs to all Rivers persons who turned out to vote for the candidate of our party and to the dynamic campaign structure that carried the message of Renewed Hope to all the nooks and crannies of Rivers State.

“We are not unmindful of the forces that coalesced to hand our President-elect this Pan Nigeria victory at the polls and we trust in the incoming administration to fully demonstrate to every Nigerian that this vote of confidence shall never be misplaced or taken for granted. It is however insidious for any individual to appropriate the performance of APC in Rivers State during the just concluded presidential elections to anyone.”

Wokocha implored all Rivers people and members of the APC to vote their preferred choices, adding that they would not vote for the candidate of governor of the state, Siminialaye Fubara.

He said: “Rivers people should reject the call to vote for the governor’s preferred candidate. It is an extension of the rascality which the government of the day in the state stands for. We are democrats, we have our better opinions.

“We did not receive any money from Rivers State governor or the state. If he did we were not privy to it. We are not aware.

“If he did, is it state’s money or his personal money. If it is the state money, the credit still goes back to the people because it is the People’s money that was used,” Wokocha added.