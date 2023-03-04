A DREAM COME TRUE

Ogun Cargo Airport comes on stream, writes Elijah Udofia

Ogun State has joined the league of states with functional airports as the first private and commercial flights landed at the airport on February 23, 2023. The airport received its first aircraft (5-N PDA) piloted by Captain Kola Akinola followed by another, a commercial flight, 5-N BXS, with 90 passengers and piloted by Captains Amar Mohamedin, Abdullatif Merchergui, Ikerionwu Oscar, and three crew members.

Located on the Iperu-Ilisan road in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, the airport sits on 5000 Hectares of land. The airport can so far be described as ‘the flagship’ of Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration. It is meant to create the much needed infrastructure capable of boosting export of agricultural and non-agricultural products which in turn would reinvigorate social and economic activities and increase the internally generated revenue of the state.

Conceived in 2007 by the Otunba Gbenga Daniel administration, the project suffered a setback because of the political interplay and the frosty relationship that existed between the then executive and the legislature.

Determined to ensure that the dream of the state to have an airport is realised, the administration of Prince Abiodun set the ball rolling with the commencement of construction work on April, 2021.

While it is true that Nigeria has many conventional airports that handle passengers and other forms of cargoes, a critical look at the country today shows that the country has no dedicated or specialized airport set aside to handle agro- allied products and this is where the Ogun State International Cargo Airport comes in.

The project which is jointly executed by Ogun State government and the Arise conglomerate, is designed to be an aerotropolis that will serve as a Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ) for processing of raw agricultural produce for export. The airport would also serve as international testing centre that would certify that agro-produce processed at the centre meet global standard.

Apart from agro-based cargoes, the airport would also have facility to handle passengers’ operations as well as facilities to handle Nigeria’s bound parcels for onward distribution to final destinations.

When governor Dapo Abiodun, about two years ago, hinted that his administration would develop the abandoned cargo airport at Illisan, many people, including his friends, thought he was not only day dreaming, but being funny. The question on the lips of the people then was, “where will he get the money to execute such a gigantic project?” But for Abiodun, the airport is one of the abandoned projects he was committed to bringing to fruition having realized the humongous benefits and economic opportunities that is open to the state.

At the historic event, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, a proud indigene of the state, described the Gateway Agro Cargo Airport as a world class project worthy of emulation. He is of the view that with the airport, the state had taken a giant step in fulfilling the dreams of the forebears to have a vibrant, modern and industrious communities. Ogun State has definitely taken a huge step in fulfilling the dreams of its forebears, the dreams of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the dreams of others.

The nation’s number two man believes that the airport would serve the Special Agro-Processing Zone which was recently established through the assistance of the African Development Bank, as it is an essential tool in preparing the country for full participation as serious players in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. Abiodun disclosed that the choice of the location would allow for easy access from different parts of the state just as the Eastern and Northern regions of the country could also be accessed from the airport.

For Senator Hadi Sirika, the man in charge of the Aviation sector, airports have ways of connecting businesses. He noted that the gains of the airport would not be felt immediately, but in the future, adding that the ability to carry cargo from one place to another cannot be quantified.

It was Colin Powell, the former United States Secretary of States who once said, “a dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work”. Yes Governor Abiodun had a big dream. He sweated, he was determined and he worked hard to realize the dream.

Udofia writes from

Laderin, Abeokuta