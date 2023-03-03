  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

NPA MD, Bello-Koko, Felicitates with President-elect, Tinubu

The Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, has joined eminent Nigerians in felicitating Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the polls.


In a congratulatory message sent to Tinubu on behalf of the Board, management and staff of NPA, Bello-Koko said his victory at the polls was undoubtedly a deserving reward for his many years of discipline, determination and diligence in the pursuit of public good.


He wrote: “With very profound delight, I will like to on behalf of the Board, Management and staff of the Nigerian Ports Authority congratulate you on your resounding victory at the presidential elections held on 25th February 25, 2023.


“Your victory at the polls is undoubtedly is a deserving reward for your many years of discipline, determination and diligence in the pursuit of public good.
“Given your unassailable track record of public spiritedness, we are persuaded that your presidency of our dear nation Nigeria will deliver the greatest good of the greatest number.


“Whilst assuring of our unflinching loyalty under your visionary leadership, please accept as always the assurances of our esteemed regards.”

The one-time Lagos State Governor and the vice-president-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, were on Wednesday presented the Certificate of Return in Abuja by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

