Mbeki Visits Tinubu, Says Africa Needs Strong Nigerian Presidency

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former South African president and Head of Commonwealth Observer Mission to Nigeria, Thabo Mbeki has urged the President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, not to forget the African continent when he assumes office.

Mbeki said this Thursday when he visited the President -elect in his Abuja residence on completion of the Commonwealth Observer Mission.

This was contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman.

He said: “Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with a big economy. Whatever happens here sets the pace for the rest of Africa.

“We need a strong Nigerian presidency that will also focus on the African region.”

“Your opponent will be looking for a smallest thing to throw stones. That is the way of democracy,” he added.

The president-elect assured the former South African president of his commitment to further African integration and economic development and promised to work with Mbeki and other leaders of the continent in this direction.

He added: “Please Mr.President, don’t be far from us.”