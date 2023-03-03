  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

INEC: Supplementary Poll for N’Assembly Holds After Guber Election

Nigeria | 12 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the supplementary elections for Senate and House of Representatives would be held after the governorship election of Saturday, March 11.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement, said the decision was reached at the commission’s weekly meeting held yesterday.

He revealed that at the meeting, the commission deliberated on several issues, including the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Governorship and State Assembly elections and the pending elections in Enugu East Senatorial District and the Esan Central/Esan West and Igueben Federal Constituencies in Edo State.

Okoye reaffirmed that the Commission would conduct the re-scheduled elections in Enugu and Edo States on Saturday 11th March 2023 along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“The Commission is aware that in some Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies, Declarations and Returns were not made. The Commission is compiling the list of the affected constituencies. A date for supplementary elections will be fixed after the Governorship and State Assembly elections,” he said.

INEC further assured Nigerians that the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday 11th March 2023 would hold as scheduled as all the processes and procedures leading to the election were being finalised.

