Flying Eagles Beat Uganda to Qualify for U20 World Cup

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Flying Eagles last night defeated Uganda 1-0 in Ismailia, Egypt to book their passage to the 23rd FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled for May/June in Indonesia.

The victory also means that Nigeria has qualified for the semi final of the ongoing 17th U20 Africa Cup of Nations. All four finalists will represent the continent at the global stage.

Ladan Bosso’s charges however remain largely unconvincing, lacking that cutting edge to take them far at the world stage.

Ibrahim Muhammad, on the dot of half an hour, latched onto a long ball from the defence. He controlled well and fired but his effort hit the upright, and in his confusion, Uganda defender, Ibrahim Juma, helped the ball into his own net for the only goal of the match. The Flying Eagles player whose goal contributed to Nigeria’s defeat of Mozambique missed making it two goals just four minutes after the restart.

Goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso, who has been huge for the Flying Eagles since taking over the sticks after the opening day defeat to Senegal in Cairo, captained in the absence of the suspended Daniel Bameyi, but was unfazed by the band and gave another assuring performance for the seven-time champions.

As early as the 10th minute, he had to enact a reflex save to stop a bullet header from a corner kick.

Both teams continued to frisk for opportunities with Nigeria’s Ibrahim Muhammad and Haliru Sarki probing deep but undone mostly by inaccurate passes and poor ball-holding in the final quarter.

On the hour mark and seven minutes after, Aniagboso saved point-blank efforts that sustained Nigeria’s lead, and in the 80th minute, Samson Lawal spun the ball away from goal from a 22 -yard free-kick.

Victory earned Nigeria a slot in Monday’s semi-finals.

as well as a ticket to Indonesia.

The Flying Eagles will take on the winner of the clash between Congo and Tunisia, happening at the Cairo International Stadium this evening.