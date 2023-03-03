Chief Oluwalana Olonisakin Celebrates 80 Years of Grace

Mary Nnah

This is the inspiring story of an accomplished woman of substance at 80. It is the story of Chief (Mrs.) Oluwalana Olonisakin. She clocked 80 last December, but she will be celebrating it on March 26, 2023.

Olonisakin was born on 7 December 1942 into the family of Chief Samson Omolana Rotibi (The Balogun of Egbeoba) and Chief (Mrs.) Beatrice Ajeigbe Rotibi (The Otun Ijo of St. John’s Anglican Church, Igbemo-Ekiti) both of blessed memory.

‘Lana, as she is fondly called, attended the Ekiti Anglican Girls Secondary School, Ado Ekiti, later known as Christ School Girls’ Section, Ado Ekiti.

She performed brilliantly in the School Certificate Examination, following which she proceeded to the United Kingdom for further education.

‘Lana attended Catford College of Commerce and subsequently qualified for membership in the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators in 1968.

Upon her return to Nigeria from the UK in 1973, she joined the Federal Civil Service, working in the Ministry of Interior.

She pursued continuous professional education at several stages of her career, receiving a Certificate in Public Administration (CPA) with Distinction at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Badagry in 1984; and a Post Graduate Diploma also at ASCON Badagry in 1992. ’Lana retired from the Federal Ministry of Interior in 2001, as the Federal Registrar of Marriages.

Retirement from the Civil Service was more of a career change for ‘Lana. She went into self-employment, establishing a small-scale business in events planning and organizing. At the same time, she began to devote time to the social issues that had captured her interest for some time.

In this regard, she established the Senior Women’s Empowerment Initiative, intending to provide opportunities for girls from disadvantaged groups and underserved communities.

Already an active member of the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church since the 1980s, ‘Lana committed more time to the service of God, opting, for example, for the following spiritual assignments: securing membership of the Equipping the Saints Worldwide Ministries Bible Institution (Anglican Mission) with a Diploma in Discipleship in 2004; a Certificate in prayer, Counselling, Missions and deliverance in 2004; a course in Principles of Care, Counseling and Ministry from the Ellel Ministries in Ellel Grange in Lancaster, England in March 2006; and a Diploma in Discipleship in 2006, from the Lagos Anglican Bible College.

‘Lana is involved in various assignments in the house of God including being a member of the Choir of the Cathedral of the Lagos West Diocese of the Anglican Communion for more than 15 years; Matron of the choir of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Igbemo-Ekiti; and Lay-Reader of the Anglican Cathedral of Lagos West Diocese.

She served as Bishop’s Appointee for Special Duties, primarily on issues relating to marriages in the Diocese of Lagos West under two successive Bishops.

‘Lana has also been conferred with various awards by different organisations, including, the Award of Excellence in recognition of her meritorious and selfless services to St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Orun, Igbemo Ekiti; and the Diocese of Lagos West, awarded the Anglican Communion Expression of Gratitude conferred by the late Bishop Peter Awelewa Adebiyi in recognition of her dedication and selfless support for the work of God in the Diocese from 1999-2003.

She was married to the late Thomas Oluwatuyi Olonisakin, a Chartered Surveyor and Valuer, for nearly 55 years. They are blessed with four children and seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.