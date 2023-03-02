Ooni to Tinubu: Switch into Action, Free Nigerians from Hardship

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has congratulated the Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as president-elect, urging him to start working before inauguration.

In a statement yesterday by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, Ooni described Tinubu as a man of destiny, a game changer and a progressive workaholic,who did not only merit the victory but also had adequate proven capacity to lead the country to an enviable position in the global committee of nations.

“Your Excellency, I congratulate you and your amiable wife on behalf of the Oduduwa race worldwide as you have victoriously emerged the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You are indeed a man of destiny, you are a game changer and you are a progressive workaholic who has worked assiduously with right strategy and tactics justifying the merit of your recorded victory. As a pragmatic leader and manager of resources with adequate proven capacity to lead this country to an enviable position within the global committee of nations, please don’t disappoint Nigerians and the African people.

“As a tested and trusted cerebral team leader that you are, you must in a couple days present your transition team of cerebral men and women to give us an economic recovery blueprint as Nigerians cannot wait to be liberated from the unbearable economic hardship that has bedeviled the country in the recent times,” Ooni said.