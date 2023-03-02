Masari, Emir, Others Storm Daura to Congratulate Buhari

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Political and community leaders in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state in Katsina,have continued to pour into his private residence in Daura to express their happiness, following the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the country’s next president.

Receiving Masari and the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar, who led members of their cabinets on separate visits, Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, reiterated what he had often said that, “Bola Tinubu truly believes in Nigeria and is genuinely committed to the progress and sustainable future of Nigeria.”

He thanked the electorate for their massive support for the APC in the Presidential and the National Assembly elections, asking them to further mobilise for the upcoming gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections.

Buhari also appreciated the people for supporting him for two terms in office, which he would complete on May 29, 2023.

Earlier, the Emir said the purpose of the visit to the president was to congratulate him on the outcome of the elections, and commended him for preserving Nigeria as an indivisible entity.

On his part, Masari expressed happiness that projections by pundits that Katsina would not vote for the APC turned out to be false, saying he was proud of what was achieved.