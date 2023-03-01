NHRC: There May Be Voters Apathy during Next Round of Election

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised the alarm that with the way the presidential and national assembly elections were handled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there might be voters apathy during the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly polls.

It also warned that if something is not done immediately to ameliorate the problem caused so far with the electoral process, there might be outbreak of violence in the country.

The NHRC supported the ongoing call on INEC to comply with the rules guiding the conduct of the 2023 general election as contained in the amended Electoral Act, insisting that non-compliance would results in voter apathy, violence among other consequences in the coming governorship and states assembly elections.

The call was championed yesterday in Abuja by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, during the briefing on the review of the NHRC 2023 elections and the human rights situation.

Ojukwu said that people might gradually lose faith in the system because of non-compliance with relevant laws and rules guiding the conduct of the election.

He said that it was not acceptable to transmit results manually when the law said it has to be transmitted electronically, adding that manual and electronic upload should go simultaneously.

He, however, urged Nigerians to have patience with the process as a new portal is now open where results are being uploaded.

According to Ojukwu, it was gladdening that following the outcry of the people, INEC has now found an alternative to the manual upload of results in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Meanwhile, he advised Nigerians to cry out if they found any discrepancy between the original sheet and the uploaded one, adding that the law clearly expected results to be transmitted, therefore, INEC should comply to restore the confidence of the people and to reduce apathy.

In his remark, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Coordinator of the Transition Monitoring Group, Auwal Rafsanjani, condemned INEC for its silence for days while the people complained about manual upload of results.