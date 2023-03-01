Gunmen Kill Ebonyi Traditional Ruler

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki



The traditional ruler of Umuezeokaha community in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Eze Igboke Awa, was shot dead on Monday night by gunmen.

Confirming the incident during a state wide broadcast, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. David Umahi, alleged that the killers were people suspected to be political thugs of a particular political party.

Umahi said that a number of candidates had been making provocative and inciting statements about the election results in the state.

He said: “It has been brought to the attention of the governor of Ebonyi State that just this evening, Monday, February 26, 2023 that the Chairman of Ezza Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty, Eze Igboke Ewa, was shot dead this night by people suspected to be political thugs for not supporting a particular party. “The governor is aware that a number of candidates have been making provocative and inciting statements about the election results in Ebonyi State.”

He further directed security agencies to move into the council area for a rescue mission and arrest the killers immediately.

Umahi appealed to all leaders in the state and their candidates who would never accept the result of the election to send their petitions to Independent National Electoral Commission or to security agencies, than making inciting statements that could generate crisis in the state.