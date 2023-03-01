  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

Edo Poly Matriculates 1850 Students

Ugo Aliogo

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has matriculated 1,850 students into its National and Higher National Diploma programmes for the 2022/ 2023 academic session.​ ​

The acting rector of the polytechnic, Engr Omoruyi Sylvester, who acknowledged Governor Godwin Obaseki’s consistent support in ensuring that all programmes in the polytechnic attain full accreditation, said the institution recorded tremendous progress in the last one year.

He said Obaseki’s concern about the progress of the polytechnic, especially in the aspect of accreditation, led to the accreditation of six programmes during the recent NBTE Quality Assurance and Resource Visitation to the Polytechnic in January.

“It is my pleasure to inform you that with the support of the state government through the office of the Commissioner for Education, Dr Joan Oviawe, that management is also making preparations to invite NBTE for another accreditation and resource inspection exercise for more programmes,” noted Sylvester.

Omoruyi charged the students with good conduct and urged them to prove their worth by working hard and embracing the various learning opportunities and technology innovations at the Polytechnic to get the best of their chosen programmes.

The education commissioner, represented by Dr Osamuyimen Oni Ekhosuehi, reiterated Obaseki’s commitment to ensuring the institution becomes a leading polytechnic in Nigeria.

Recounting the gains recorded in the ongoing reforms in tertiary institutions in the state, Oviawe revealed that the governor has prioritised vocational and technical education and thanked the management of the polytechnic for the success recorded in that regard.

