African Petroleum Producers to Partner Petroleum Training Institute on Capacity Building

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) has paid a one-day study visit to the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun in Delta to seek areas of collaboration with the institute.

The director of research in APPO, Dr Naja Terha, who led the team, said the purpose of the visit was to assess some oil and gas training and research centres and institutes in Nigeria in terms of their capacity, quality of programmes and determine current capacity and future expansion requirements where necessary.

He disclosed that the team was also keen to ascertain the willingness of the management of those centres to serve as regional APPO centres of excellence and to collaborate with peer institutes in other APPO member countries in the field of technology development and training.

Receiving the delegation from APPO, the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of PTI, Dr Henry Adimula, explained that since its inception 50 years ago, the institute had trained over 50,000 oil and gas industry workers.

He said the institute did not only train personnel in the oil and gas for Nigeria alone but also for some students from other African countries.

Adimula said the institute was ready to collaborate with other Institutions in research and development and training manpower in the oil and gas industry.

He later did a presentation on the objectives, achievements and other collaborations enjoyed with Nigerian and foreign partners in achieving the purpose of setting up the institute.

