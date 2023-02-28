Wase Wins Reelection, Elumelu Loses to LP Candidate in Delta

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Wase, has been declared winner of Wase federal constituency election held on Saturday.

Wase was declared winner by the coalition officer for Wase Federal Constituency, Prof. Sati Umaru Fwatshak

Wase contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and polled a total of 31,499 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ibrahim Bawa Kanji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 25, 513 votes

Also, the House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has lost his fifth term reelection bid.He was defeated by the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Ngozi Okolie, in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Elumelu polled a total of 33,456 votes, while the LP candidate polled a total of 53,879 votes to emerge winner as announced by the Returning Officer, Kenneth Ibe, a professor.