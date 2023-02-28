Tinubu Wins Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has won the election in Rivers State.

Tinubu polled a total of 231,591 votes to clinch the position in the state, while the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi polled 175,071 votes and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar polled 88468 votes.The result was declared at about 6.42pm on Tuesday, by the state collation officer for the presidential election in Rivers, Prof Charles Teddy Adias.

Announcing the result, Prof Adias disclosed the total registered votes in the state as

3, 315, 005 and Accredited voters as 605,055.

He listed the votes polled by each participatory political parties as “A 1875, AA 321, AAC 4043, ADC 1823, ADP 953, APC 231, 591, APGA 1468, APM 579, APP 849, BP 514, LP 175071, NNPP 1322, NRM 888, PDP 88468, PRP 275, SDP 10514, YPP 797, ZLP 5963”.

He further disclosed the number of total valid votes as 523,65, rejected votes 30293, adding that the total number of votes cast is 553, 944.

Also, Prof Adias said 25 Registered Areas in the state had unresolved issues, which affected about 51,763 voters who had collected their Permanent Voters Cards.