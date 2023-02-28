  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

THE 2023 PRESIDENTIAL POLL

Nigeria | 6 mins ago


As Nigerians await the outcome of last Saturday presidential and National Assembly elections, the electoral umpire (INEC), deserves commendation for conducting a free and fair election. Though there were delays in voting and pockets of violence in some states, it can be adjudged as largely peaceful. Eligible youths of voting age and other voters came out en masse to cast their vote. President Muhammadu Buhari should take credit for signing the Electoral bill into law which paved the way for the deployment of technology in the conduct of the election in the country. With BVAS, voters were accredited with relative ease, leading to the conduct of free, fair and transparent poll. Of equal importance is the naira redesign policy which curtailed votes buying. There was a departure from excessive use of cash by moneybag politicians.  In fact, the election did not witness the use of money as obtained in the previous poll. The political culture has changed leading to the change of voting patterns. With this development, one can confidently say that our over two decades of democracy has improved significantly.

  The Independent National Electorate commission (INEC), has started announcing the results of Presidential and National Assembly elections. Winners of the national assembly elections  have continued to emerge from different constituencies in the country. As usual, it is expected that the winners should be magnanimous with victory while losers should accept the outcome of the results in good faith. In any elections, there must be a winners and losers. Desperate politicians should refrain from making unguarded utterances capable of igniting crisis. If they have genuine cases of irregularities arising from the just concluded elections, they should take them to the election tribunal which will soon be inaugurated to entertain elections matters. This is the best option to seek redress instead of recruiting thugs to foment trouble.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.