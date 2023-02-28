Taraba Guber: Eight Parties Collapse Structure for PDP Candidate

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Ahead of the March 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Taraba State, eight political parties Tuesday collapsed their structure for Agbu Kefas, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The parties — Accord, ADP, APM, Boot, NRM, ZLP, AAC and YPP — stated that they took the decision to endorse the PDP candidate after a thorough assessment of his manifesto and track record.

Speaking on behalf of the gubernatorial candidates of the parties after signing the endorsement forms, Alhaji Kabiru Lau assured Kefas that they would work assiduously to ensure his victory.

He stressed that they consulted widely with their party members and supporters who in turn gave their blessings before taking the decision.

Expressing his gratitude to the candidates and chairmen of the parties for throwing their weight behind him, Kefas assured them that they would be carried along if he emerge as the governor of the state.

According to him, “I will carry all of you along if I become the governor. We shall do it together because I cannot do it alone. I will need people around me especially those who have the same mindset with me and can think along with me.”

He promised to run an all inclusive administration that would give priority to women and children if given the mandate to govern the state.

Kefas however noted that his priority after resuming office would be to restore peace and unite the diverse people of the state, as he had restored peace in the Niger Delta while he was in the military, as well as his community in Wukari.