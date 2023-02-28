Lagos PPRO Under Fire for Alleged Ethnic Profiling

Sunday Ehigiator



The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundenyi, has been heavily criticised by Nigerians over alleged ethnic whistling in his comments on the news about thugs attacking traders at the Mandilas Market on Lagos Island shortly after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, was announced to have defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Tinubu, in Lagos State

A few hours after the LP candidate was announced the winner in Lagos, it was reported that thugs went on a rampage on the streets of Lagos attacking shop owners.

According to a tweet from an eyewitness identified as Victor Israel, “APC thugs are on a rampage on the streets of Lagos because Peter Obi won Tinubu.

“In Mandilas Market in Abibu Oki Street off Broad Street on Lagos island, they are chasing the Igbos, robbing them and destroying property. Please share to save someone.”

While reacting to this tweet through his Twitter handle, @BenHundenyin, the PPRO described the information as fake news.

According to him, “This is fake news. The market association agreed that shops would remain closed yesterday and today. Igbo traders this morning decided to renege on the agreement and open shops. Some hoodlums took it upon themselves to enforce compliance. The police were alerted.

“The police arrived there promptly, and the hoodlums fled upon sighting the police patrol vans. Not one shop was vandalised. Not one person was robbed. Not one person was injured. Normalcy was swiftly returned and officers remained on ground. Go and verify, shun fake news.”

In reaction to Hundenyin’s comments, a Twitter user, Immillimious, wrote: “Unprofessionalism at its peak. Some traders, certain traders etc should’ve been used instead of ‘Igbo traders’.