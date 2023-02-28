Group Calls for  Cancellation of Election Results in Parts of Delta

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in the South South region have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the Presidential and National Assembly elections in part of Delta State south Senatorial district over cases of alleged outright rigging, violence and myriad irregularities.

The coalition in a statement issued Tuesday and jointly signed by the Convener, Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices, Danesi Prince; the National Coordinator, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative, Mallam Suleiman Musa; and Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta of Guardian of Democracy and Development Initiative, said the just concluded elections in some specific areas in Delta State were marred with irregularities and should therefore be cancelled.

While calling on INEC to uphold the Electoral Law and sustain the integrity of the polls in Nigeria, the Coalition urged INEC to act accordingly as the international community was on ground and watching what was going on with keen interest.

It stated: “We have facts to prove that there was over voting in places such as Isoko North, Burutu, Warri South, Warri South West, Warri North and Bomadi.

“You cannot have more votes than the whole of registered voters in an area not to talk or those who were accredited.

“Coercive force and brute force was widely employed in these areas to deter Nigerians from exercising their franchise. This is unacceptable and the results in the aforementioned places should therefore be canceled”

“Let it be known that we are not the only people who witnessed the electoral malpractices that took place in the places mentioned above. International observers were also on ground and it’ll be a blow on the image of Nigeria as a country if these issues are not addressed within the ambit of the law. It is only when good men keep quiet that evil continues.”

It, therefore, called on Nigerians to remain calm and be law-abiding even in the face of violence and intimidations aimed at creating fear and panic so that evil and unpatriotic people could operate with impunity.