Facility Management Practitioners to Inaugurate NEC

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Association of Facility Management Practitioners, Nigeria (AFMPN) is set to inaugurate its National Executive Council (NEC).

The board of trustees of AFMPN) said in a statement that all Facility Management practitioners, Builders, Estate Surveyors and valuers, Asset Managers, Real Estate developers and the general public are expected at this second inaugural ceremony of the association which will take place on the 1st of March 2023, by 10:00am prompt at the Faculty of Environmental Science Theatre, UNILAG Yaba Lagos.

The objective of the association amongst many others is to provide a national platform for the promotion of Facility Management practice in Nigeria through the continuous professional development of Facility managers. Thereby stimulating a competitive Facility Management industry. The association is set to achieve these objectives by leveraging on available International Partnership and standards, best practices and development of relevant local standards and benchmarks.

The association also provides opportunities for students, scholars and members of the association to interact and also get updates on new developments and technological advancement.

This year’s inaugural event will feature several industry players from different sectors and Prof. Timothy Nubi, as the guest speaker will be leading us through the session with his opening remarks.