Latest Headlines
Abia Speaker, Chinedum Orji, Loses Umuahia/Ikwuano Federal Constituency to LP
PDP, LP Lead in Kaduna
Obi Heads for Landslide Victory in Abia
PDP, LP Lead in Kaduna
From John Shiklam in Kaduna
INEC has so far released 16 results of Saturday’s presidential election in Kaduna state.
According to the results released by INEC returning Officer, Prof. Mahmud Zayad, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), has so far won in eight Local Government Areas, while the Labour Party (LP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won six and two LGAs respectively.
The PDP, won Kauru, Lere, Ikara, Kagarko, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Makarfi and Soba LGAs.
The LP won Jaba Kachia, Zangon Kataf, Jama’a, Kaura and Kajuru LGAs
The APC won in Kaduna South and Sanga LGAs.
Details of the results are as follows:
JABA LGA
APC – 3,131
PDP – 8,798
LP – 9,967
NNPP- 335
KADUNA SOUTH LGA
APC- 29,596
PDP- 8,798
LP- 9,967
NNPP – 9,124
KAURU LGA
APC- 15, 870
PDP- 19, 018
LP- 11, 293
NNPP – 3,128
LERE LGA
APC- 24, 695
PDP- 34,149
LP-15,568
NNPP -7,264
IKARA LGA
APC = 17,297
PDP = 24,540
NNPP= 4,274
LP= 994
SANGA LGA
APC = 9,393
PDP = 9,233
NNPP= 356
LP= 9,088
KAGARKO LGA
APC = 9,698
PDP = 14,027
NNPP= 1,255
LP= 12,502
KACHIA LGA
APC = 12,053
PDP = 16,049
NNPP= 1,521
LP= 17,381
ZANGON KATAF
Registered voters- 175,145
Accredited voters – 51678
APC – 5,877
LP- 22,689
PDP- 20,170
NNPP – 246
Valid votes – 49,896
Rejected votes – 51,506
JAMA’A LGA
Registered voters – 175,195
Accredited voters – 57,462
APC- 10,928
LP – 26,560
NNPP – 719
PDP – 16,452
ZARIA LGA
Registered voters- 326,068
Accredited voters- 125,901
APC – 41,432
LP – 3,634
NNPP – 8,729
PDP- 62,260
Valid votes – 118,489
Rejected votes – 4,352
Total votes cast – 122,841
SABON GARI LGA
Registered voters – 217,941
Accredited voters – 79,491
APC – 25,714
LP- 12,835
NNPP 6,082
PDP -30,713
Valid votes -55,372
Rejected votes- 1,781
Total votes cast – 57,153