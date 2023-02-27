  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

PDP, LP Lead in Kaduna 

Nigeria | 31 mins ago

From John Shiklam in Kaduna 

INEC has so far released 16 results of Saturday’s presidential election in Kaduna state. 

According to the results released by INEC returning Officer, Prof. Mahmud Zayad, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), has so far won in eight Local Government Areas, while the Labour Party (LP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won six and two LGAs respectively. 

The PDP, won Kauru, Lere, Ikara, Kagarko, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Makarfi and Soba LGAs. 

The LP won Jaba Kachia, Zangon Kataf, Jama’a, Kaura and Kajuru LGAs 

The APC won in Kaduna South and Sanga LGAs. 

Details of the results are as follows: 

JABA LGA

APC – 3,131

PDP – 8,798

LP –  9,967

NNPP- 335

KADUNA SOUTH LGA

APC- 29,596

PDP- 8,798

LP- 9,967

NNPP – 9,124

KAURU LGA

APC- 15, 870

PDP- 19, 018

LP- 11, 293

NNPP – 3,128

 LERE LGA

APC- 24, 695

PDP- 34,149

LP-15,568

NNPP -7,264

IKARA LGA

APC = 17,297

PDP = 24,540

NNPP= 4,274

LP= 994

SANGA LGA

APC = 9,393

PDP = 9,233

NNPP= 356

LP= 9,088

KAGARKO LGA

APC = 9,698

PDP = 14,027

NNPP= 1,255

LP= 12,502

KACHIA LGA

APC = 12,053

PDP = 16,049

NNPP= 1,521

LP= 17,381

ZANGON KATAF

Registered voters- 175,145

Accredited voters – 51678

APC – 5,877

LP- 22,689

PDP- 20,170

NNPP – 246

Valid votes  – 49,896

Rejected votes – 51,506

JAMA’A LGA

Registered voters – 175,195

Accredited  voters – 57,462

APC- 10,928

LP – 26,560

NNPP  – 719

PDP – 16,452 

ZARIA LGA

Registered voters- 326,068

Accredited voters- 125,901

APC  – 41,432

LP – 3,634

NNPP – 8,729

PDP-  62,260

Valid votes – 118,489

Rejected votes – 4,352

Total votes cast – 122,841

SABON GARI LGA

Registered voters – 217,941

Accredited voters – 79,491

APC – 25,714

LP-  12,835

NNPP 6,082

PDP -30,713

Valid votes -55,372

Rejected votes- 1,781

Total votes cast – 57,153

