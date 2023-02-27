Obi Wins 12 of 21 LGs Results Declared in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi is heading for a landslide victory in the results of the presidential elections held on Saturday in this state.

From the results so far declared, Labour Party has so far cleared all 12 local government areas results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The local government areas already announced include: Dunukofia, Ayamelum, Anambra West, Nnewi South, Aguata, Njikoka, Ekwusigo and Anaocha LGAs.

Others are: Awka North, Awka South, Anambra East and Onitsha North Local Government Areas.

So far, in all the elections declared, the the Labour Party has polled close to 99 percent of the votes cast in all the local government areas announced.