  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Obi Wins 12 of 21 LGs Results Declared in Anambra

Nigeria | 29 mins ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi is heading for a landslide victory in the results of the presidential elections held on Saturday in this state.

From the results so far declared, Labour Party has so far cleared all 12 local government areas results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The local government areas already announced include: Dunukofia, Ayamelum, Anambra West, Nnewi South, Aguata, Njikoka, Ekwusigo and Anaocha LGAs.

Others are: Awka North, Awka South, Anambra East and Onitsha North Local Government Areas.

So far, in all the elections declared, the the Labour Party has polled close to 99 percent of the votes cast in all the local government areas announced.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.