National Assembly Election Winners in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

There are three Senatorial Districts and 14 Federal Constituencies in Oyo state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won the three senatorial districts and eight House of Representatives seats while the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)won four House of Representatives seats with two declared inconclusive.

Here is the full list of elected National Assembly members from the  state.

SENATE

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Oyo North – APC

 Dr Yunus Akintunde, Oyo Central – APC

 Barrister Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, – Oyo South – APC

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Hon. Musiliu Akinremi, Ibadan North – APC

Hon. Adeyemi Akeem, Afijio/Atiba/Oyo East/ Oyo West – APC

Engr Remi Oseni – Ido/Ibarapa East – APC

Hon. Kareem Abisodun Tajudeen, – Saki East/Saki West/Atisbo – APC

Olamiju Alao Akala, Ogbomoso North/ Ogbomoso South/ Oriire – APC

Alhaji Najeem Oyedeji Oyeshina, Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa – PDP

Ojo Sunday Makanjuola, Ogooluwa/Surulere – PDP

Dr Anthony Adebayo Adepoju, Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa North – PDP

Hon. Akin Alabi,  Egbada/Ona Ara – APC

Lateef Olaide Muhammed,  Irepo, Olorunsogo, Oorelope – APC

Hon Stanley Olajide, Ibadan Northwest, Ibadan Southwest – PDP

Hon. Wasiu Olafisoye Akinmoyede,  Akinyele Lagelu – APC

Inconclusive

Oluyole

Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East

