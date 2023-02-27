Latest Headlines
National Assembly Election Winners in Oyo
Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan
There are three Senatorial Districts and 14 Federal Constituencies in Oyo state.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) won the three senatorial districts and eight House of Representatives seats while the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)won four House of Representatives seats with two declared inconclusive.
Here is the full list of elected National Assembly members from the state.
SENATE
Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Oyo North – APC
Dr Yunus Akintunde, Oyo Central – APC
Barrister Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, – Oyo South – APC
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Hon. Musiliu Akinremi, Ibadan North – APC
Hon. Adeyemi Akeem, Afijio/Atiba/Oyo East/ Oyo West – APC
Engr Remi Oseni – Ido/Ibarapa East – APC
Hon. Kareem Abisodun Tajudeen, – Saki East/Saki West/Atisbo – APC
Olamiju Alao Akala, Ogbomoso North/ Ogbomoso South/ Oriire – APC
Alhaji Najeem Oyedeji Oyeshina, Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa – PDP
Ojo Sunday Makanjuola, Ogooluwa/Surulere – PDP
Dr Anthony Adebayo Adepoju, Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa North – PDP
Hon. Akin Alabi, Egbada/Ona Ara – APC
Lateef Olaide Muhammed, Irepo, Olorunsogo, Oorelope – APC
Hon Stanley Olajide, Ibadan Northwest, Ibadan Southwest – PDP
Hon. Wasiu Olafisoye Akinmoyede, Akinyele Lagelu – APC
Inconclusive
Oluyole
Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East