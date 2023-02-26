Malami: Buhari Fulfilling His Promise of Credible Elections

*2023 general election one of the best so far, says IG

Kingsley Nwezeh and Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) yesterday stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to conduct a free, credible, transparent and peaceful general election devoid of extraneous influences was coming to pass.



This is coming as the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Baba Alkali has described the conduct of the 2023 general election as one of the best so far.

Malami made this known, while addressing journalists at Shiryar Fada, Garkar Na Gambo Polling Unit of Nassarawa 1 Ward in Birnin-Kebbi after casting his vote.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Malami described the elections as part of the concluding processes associated with the 2023 elections for democratic transition processes.



The AGF expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the elections, saying that it was manifest that all things needed to be done in terms of ensuring free, fair and credible elections devoid of extraneous influences had been put in place.

“We are happy that INEC is doing a wonderful job by ensuring that fairness associated with equity, and indeed transparency and visibility of transparency of the process is kept by INEC.



“We are happy with what is unfolding in terms of ensuring free and fair elections. As you can see the election is visibly peaceful. People are casting their votes without any extraneous influences,” he said.

“I think the process is indeed establishing the point that what has been made by way of a promise by President Muhammadu Buhari on this day being the 25th day of February 25, 2023 is indeed re-enacted as the date of election,” he said.



Malami said the election was going on peacefully and in line with the dictates and guidelines put in place by INEC and in conformity with the provisions of the Electoral Acts, the constitution and international best practices associated with the election.

Meanwhile, the IG, Usman Baba, has described the ongoing 2023 general election as one of the best so far.

Baba, who stated this after monitoring elections at some polling units in Abuja yesterday, noted that the elections have been generally peaceful despite some pockets of attacks.



The IG also acknowledged pockets of challenges in some states, saying that there was a suspected explosion in Borno State, where he said five people were injured.

He, however, expressed joy that despite the challenges in the South-east, the elections still held there and they were largely peaceful.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Sadiq Abubakar, has said the elections at the FCT villages were more organised and problem-free than the city centre, where pockets of incidents were reported.



The commissioner, who spoke after visiting some polling units in AMAC and Bwari Area Councils in FCT, said there have been reports of missing electoral materials and some not working properly in the city centres but the villages were not having those issues.

He, however, said he has spoken to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who assured him that INEC has mobilised staff to move around with materials and replace the non-functioning ones.

The commissioner also stated that generally, the elections have been peaceful and commended the residents of the FCT for maintaining orderliness during the exercise.