Gombe APC Gov Loses Polling Unit to Atiku 

From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor,Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of the APC and Northeast Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima National Campaign Council could not deliver his polling unit to his party as Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s presidential candidate polled 215 against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate that polled 186 votes.

Releasing the results at the Yahaya Umaru unit 010, the Presiding Officer, Meshach Thomos, disclosed that NNPP polled 10 votes while LP polled 4 votes.

There was however wild jubilation as the results were announced.