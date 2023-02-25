  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

Gombe APC Gov Loses Polling Unit to Atiku 

Nigeria | 1 min ago

From Segun Awofadeji in  Gombe

Gombe State Governor,Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of the APC and Northeast Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima National Campaign Council could not deliver his polling unit to his party as Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s presidential candidate polled 215 against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate that polled 186 votes. 

Releasing the results at the Yahaya Umaru unit 010, the Presiding Officer, Meshach Thomos, disclosed that NNPP polled 10 votes while LP polled 4 votes. 

There was however wild jubilation as the results were announced.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.