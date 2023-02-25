Experts Harp on Sustainability in Telecommunications Sector

Omolabake Fasogbon

Tech experts have stressed the need for sustainability in the telecommunications sector.

The experts who gathered for The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG), get-together event in Lagos also identified the need for government to harmonise technology and telecommunications policies to enable sustainability.

Tagged ‘Sip and Tech’, the event provided an opportunity for stakeholders to meet, bond, and discuss Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), leadership for technology and telecom companies.

The well-attended event had experts discussed and examined options of sustainability enablers, while tasking ICT operators to be innovative in their approach to sustenance.

The experts also suggested the need for the federal government to bridge the gap between generations and get more young people involved in driving sustainability.

Speaking at the event, Manager, Sustainability and Impact Reporting, MTN Foundation, Mr. Edward Fagbohun said, “Africa is the next hub for ICT innovations and Nigeria is the frontrunner in that regard. Being sustainability-focused helps us as individuals in the industry to focus on the three pillars of sustainability – People, Planet, and Profit and ethically do business.”

On her part, President, CSR-in-Action and Lead Consultant for TTSWG, Bekeme Olowola charged organisations to prioritise their future goals.

She said, “We need to be proactive on the matter of sustainability as an industry. The technology and the telecommunications industry might not be the first on people’s minds when they think of sustainability but we know that although the negative effect of our activities as an industry might not be conspicuous, they exist and they require attention before they become a matter of emergency.”

Members of TTSWG also seized the occasion to brief stakeholders on their activities for 2023 which included provision of internship opportunities for students as it matches with discipline.