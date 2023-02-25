  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

EFCC Intercepts N32.4m in Lagos

Nigeria | 1 hour ago


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday intercepted N32,400 million allegedly suspected to be for vote buying in Lagos State.
The spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, revealed that the recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos zonal command of the commission.


He noted that the suspect involved had been taken into custody for further questioning.
The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had earlier implored all personnel of the commission deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage and not give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.


Uwujaren added, “Tactical teams of operatives are currently on the ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT.
“Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the commission. Details of the number are available on EFCC’s social media platforms.


“Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.
“They can also reach the commission through our social media handle, @officialefcc or by email, info@efcc.gov.ng.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.