EFCC Intercepts N32.4m in Lagos



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday intercepted N32,400 million allegedly suspected to be for vote buying in Lagos State.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, revealed that the recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos zonal command of the commission.



He noted that the suspect involved had been taken into custody for further questioning.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had earlier implored all personnel of the commission deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage and not give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.



Uwujaren added, “Tactical teams of operatives are currently on the ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT.

“Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the commission. Details of the number are available on EFCC’s social media platforms.



“Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.

“They can also reach the commission through our social media handle, @officialefcc or by email, info@efcc.gov.ng.”