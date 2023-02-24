ZLP, APM, Others Endorse Tinubu for President

Segun James

Barely 48 hours to the presidential election, 10 political parties and their candidates have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This is as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) House of Assembly candidates in the six Southwest states also endorsed and declared their support for Tinubu.

The political parties, including Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), National Resistance Movement (NRM), APP, APM and others declared their support at an event held at the Airport Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the chairmen of each of the parties, NRM Chairperson in Lagos, Temilola Akinade, said the political parties endorsed the presidential candidate of the APC because “he is the most competent among the contestants.”

She said: “On behalf of other political parties present here today, we endorsed the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“We the registered political parties decided to endorse Tinubu because he believes in true federalism.

“He is a preacher of state police which will bring about peace and stability in the country and also combat insecurity in the land.

“Senator Bola Tinubu believes in equity and justice. He is a man that believes in one Nigeria. We know too well that when he becomes the president, the economy of the country will grow which will lead to economic growth and development.”

“We are convinced in his competence for the growth and wellbeing of the nation. I urge Nigerians to vote for Tinubu and Shettimma for a better future.”

Also speaking at the official endorsement, ZLP Lagos State Chairman, Adekunle Adenipekun, said the endorsement became necessary to secure a better Nigeria.

He said: “History is taking place today. Today is the day when political parties in Lagos come together to make history, as political parties officially declared their support for the presidential candidate of APC because he is the man that can take the country out of its current challenges.”

In a related event, the House of Assembly candidates from Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo and Lagos State also declared and formally endorsed Tinubu-Shettima candidacy at a grand event held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of other candidates, the Lagos State House of Assembly candidates representing Ikorodu constituency 01, Hon Arulogun Taofeek, disclosed that the endorsement was only for the presidential candidate of the APC, adding that it is sequel to thorough analysis of other contenders in the race based on their antecedents, pedigrees, manifestoes and broad acceptance across the country.