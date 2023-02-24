Mediacraft Associates Gives Staff Palliative Support amid Economic Hardship

Mediacraft Associates, a leading full-service public relations and integrated brand communications consultancy firm, has announced a Special Hazard Allowance for all its staff.

The allowance is to help alleviate the impact of the current economic difficulties many in the country are facing during these challenging times, specifically the challenges related to the cash and petrol scarcity. The company made the announcement on Thursday in a release signed by its General Manager/Chief Operating Officer, Laura Oloyede.

Mediacraft said it understands the significant impact the current economic climate has on the livelihood and welfare of its employees and is committed to supporting them in every way possible.

As a result, the company has provided financial aid to all its staff, including cash gifts, more flexible work arrangements, and other essential items. These measures have been made available to all employees, regardless of their position within the company.

Mediacraft CEO, John Ehiguese, said: “As an organisation, our people are our most treasured asset. As such, we recognise the challenges our employees face at this time from fuel crisis, currency swap issues, and rising costs of household items, and we are committed to supporting them to alleviate these challenges in any way we can.

“We believe that it is our responsibility to help our staff and their families during these difficult times. Our employees are the backbone of our organisation, and their well-being is our top priority.”

Mediacraft said it remains committed to its mission of providing a safe and supportive work environment for its employees. The company is continuously exploring new ways to support and empower its staff.

“We want our employees to know that Mediacraft cares about them and that the company will always give them the necessary support because they are the lifeblood of the business. The times are tough and so after careful analysis of the situation, we decided to make sure that our staff have the resources they need to weather this storm,” said Oloyede. “We hope that this special allowance, along with our other incentives, will help ease the burden on our staff and provide some relief during this period.”

Mediacraft Associates has continued to show industry leadership, and command respect in the Nigerian PR industry and among leading brands in the country due to the quality of its work and impactful contributions.

It has managed or is currently managing some of the most coveted accounts in the PR industry in Nigeria. Multinationals such as the Stanbic IBTC Group, Olam Group, Interswitch Group, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Western Union, Master Card, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mobil, Nike, and UBS are some of the high-profile accounts to have benefitted from Mediacraft’s cutting-edge services.