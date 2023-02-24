FAAN Graduates 381 Cadets, Instructors after Training  



Chinedu Eze

As part of its efforts to improve security in the aviation industry, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has graduated 381 Cadets and instructors who were commissioned during their passing out parade at Digital Bridge Institute, Kano State.



According to the agency said the 381 FAAN Aviation Security Cadets have undergone and completed 13 weeks of intensive training on the STP 123 Basic course in line with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and National Civil Aviation Security Training Pro

gramme (NCASTP).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said the successful training of 381 Cadet Officers was indeed a pride to Nigeria, adding that it is quite reassuring that the federal government has taken the right step in the right direction.

Sirika who was represented by the Director of Safety and Technical Policy, Captain Talba Alkali, informed that intensive preparatory work by the training faculty was done through commitment by management to actualise the training.



He said: “This level of commitment is evident before us in the successful completion of this training. Once again, accept my gratitude. My profound gratitude goes also to the management and staff of the Digital Bridge Institute Kano for providing an enabling environment with state-of-the-art training facility which has accommodated the three hundred and eighty-one (381) cadets and instructors in the last three months.”

Advising the newly commissioned Cadets, the Minister said: “This should come to you as a clarion call to work within the precepts of the training. This training that you have received is expected to commit you to the level of dedication that is expected in ensuring that the nation of Nigeria will not only be proud but also reap the benefits of this well-organised training.



“In acceptance to be trained as an Aviation Security cadet, you must realize that it is a privilege to serve your country at this level as the aviation industry is one place where adherence and commitment to rules and standards are applied strictly to the letter.”



In his keynote address, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FAAN, Capt Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, confirmed that the training has no doubt, enhanced their counter-terrorism skills, conflict management skills, effective communication, information security and effective synergy with sister security agencies in ensuring a safe and secure environment, which is one of the aviation security principles.

According to Yadudu, “At a time of national security challenges, finding expression in myriad problems and threats such as terrorism, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping etc, the Aviation security STP 123 Training programme could not have come at a better time.”

