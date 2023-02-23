NLC Directs Workers Nationwide to Vote for Obi, Labour Party Candidates on Saturday

•Rivers AA guber candidate, campaign organisation endorse Obi

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the country, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked all its members across the country to come out massively to vote for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and all candidates of the party contesting in the elections.

The decision to support Obi came after resolutions reached by the NLC’s leadership at the end of the inaugural meeting of the newly elected National Administrative Council (NAC) of the congress held on Monday.

The labour movement had earlier declared its interest and support for the LP and all its candidates for the 2023 general election.

It also reached an agreement with the LP and the presidential candidate on the Workers’ Charter of Demand to be implemented on assumption of office.

In a statement by its National Secretary, NLC National Political Commission, Chris Uyot, the congress urged all Labour Political Committee members in the states to intensify their work in mobilising workers and the Nigerian people both at the local, ward and polling unit levels to vote for the LP presidential candidate and all candidates of the party contesting the elections.

The Congress also vowed to work with allies in civil society organisations and students to take all necessary steps to safeguard the people’s votes by ensuring that the electoral process was transparent, free and fair.

The statement read in parts, “This is a clarion call to all workers and working people that as we approach the final push towards the forthcoming presidential election come February 25, 2023, we should ensure massive turnout of votes for the success of the Labour Party in line with an earlier resolution of the National Executive Council (NEC).

“Towards this end, all Labour Political Committee members in the states are to intensify their work in mobilising workers and the Nigerian people both at the local, ward and polling units to vote for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and all candidates of the Labour Party contesting the elections.

“To accomplish these significant tasks to save our democracy, all affiliate unions and State Councils of Congress are to give maximum cooperation and support to the political committees to strengthen. their work at the state, local government, wards and polling unit levels by ensuring that they provide at least 10 ward coordinators and canvassers to not only mobilise but defend the peoples votes.

“This election promises to be the most decisive in our country. It offers an opportunity to transform our political, social and economic policy direction to be peoples-oriented as espoused in the Workers Charter of Demand.”

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), in Rivers State, Dr. Dawari George, and his Campaign Organisation, the Bridge Campaign Organisation (BCO), have endorsed Obi for Saturday’s election.

They also pleaded with Rivers State voters to go all out on Saturday to vote massively for the LP presidential candidate.

A statement arising from a meeting held in Port Harcourt that was jointly signed by George, and Prof. Kiikpoye Aaron, the Campaign Director-General, the AA noted that prior to reaching the decision, a lot of issues were thrown up.

The BCO equally noted that it weighed the capacities of the leading candidates in the upcoming February election and the clarity of each candidate’s plans for the country were also measured.

The Campaign Organisation explained that, “Mr. Peter Obi is distinguished as an experienced leader who has demonstrated his ability to create positive change in the lives of Nigerians.”

The BCO added that the, “Ethnicity, religion and power rotation have topped the issues under consideration. Whether we consider ourselves, logical/rational or emotional/sentimental, these issues have occupied our thinking spaces significantly. Consequently, whatever we decide is informed by what these issues portend for us.”

The BCO further stated that, “For us in Rivers State, the decision on the direction we should go is impacted partly by these issues and by our understanding of equity and justice for our people.

“We believe that the concept of power rotation is an equitable and justifiable means of guaranteeing the inclusion of all parts of our country in determining the leadership of our nation.

“We also believe that by virtue of the multi-religious nature of the Nigerian society, political inclusion ought to accommodate members of different faiths in a relationship of mutual trust and singleness of purpose.

“Against the backdrop of these considerations, deciding who to support in Saturday’s presidential election, in the best interest of Nigeria and Rivers State becomes less ponderous. Having regard to the issues above, we are irresistibly and attractively drawn to Mr. Peter Obi for president. Consequently, we are endorsing his candidacy for president in the 2023 Nigerian general election.

“We do not deny that the other candidates boast experience. However, Mr. Peter Obi is distinguished as an experienced leader who has demonstrated his ability to create positive change in the lives of Nigerians.”

The statement added: “As governor of Anambra State, he made significant strides in improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure at reasonable costs. He communicates his plans with clarity, and boasts a demonstrable track record of putting the needs of the people first. Most importantly he ticks the equity and justice ticket with a balanced running mate that is both humane and urbane.

“As Rivers people we have a great opportunity to support Mr. Peter Obi. We, therefore, strongly urge you to go to elections and vote for Mr. Peter Obi for president.

“We strongly believe that Peter Obi is the right candidate to lead Nigeria to a brighter future. We urge you to join us in supporting his candidacy, and let us work together to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.”